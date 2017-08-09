Hurricane and Tropical Cyclones

Current Activity

Hurricane Irma

Last Updated: 9/8/2017, 9:00:00 PM (UTC)

  • Location: 22.1 N 76.5 W
  • Movement: W at 10 mph
  • Wind: 155 mph
  • Pressure: 27.32 in

Select a report to view:

000 
WTNT41 KNHC 082100
TCDAT1

Hurricane Irma Discussion Number  39
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL112017
500 PM EDT Fri Sep 08 2017

Latest data from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane a few hours ago
indicate that Irma's intensity continues to fluctuate, and the
winds are estimated at 135 kt. The last minimum central pressure
was 925 mb. Another reconnaissance plane will check Irma soon.

The environment is favorable for Irma to maintain its category 4
status, and only unpredictable eyewall replacement cycles could
result in intensity fluctuations during the next 48 hours. The
interaction of the hurricane's circulation with Cuba will probably
not result in any relevant change in intensity. In summary, the NHC
forecast brings Irma near south Florida as a category 4 hurricane.
After landfall, interaction with land and an increase in wind shear
should induce gradual weakening.

Satellite images and radar fixes from Cuba indicate that Irma has
slowed down and is now moving toward the west or 280 degrees at
about 10 kt. The hurricane should continue on this track for the
next 12 hours to 24 hours, and this track will bring the core of
Irma very close to the north coast of Cuba. After that time, Irma
should reach the southwestern edge of the subtropical high and begin
to move toward the northwest and north-northwest toward the Florida
peninsula. The precise moment of this turn is still uncertain, and
that is why NHC emphasizes that nobody should focus on the exact
track of the center. This afternoon's NHC forecast was again
adjusted a little bit westward following the trend of the ECMWF
model and both the HFIP corrected consensus and the FSU
Superensemble. In fact, these 3 aids continued to be tightly packed.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Irma will continue to bring life-threatening wind, storm surge,
and rainfall hazards to portions of the Bahamas and the north coast
of Cuba, especially over the adjacent Cuban Keys, through Saturday.

2. Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida as an extremely
dangerous major hurricane, and will bring life-threatening wind
impacts to much of the state regardless of the exact track of the
center.

3. There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation in
southern Florida and the Florida Keys during the next 36 hours,
where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The threat of significant
storm surge flooding along the southwest coast of Florida has
increased, and 8 to 12 feet of inundation above ground level is
possible in this area.  This is a life-threatening situation.
Everyone in these areas should take all actions to protect life and
property from rising water and follow evacuation instructions from
local officials.

4. Irma is expected to produce very heavy rain and inland flooding.
Total rain accumulations of 8 to 15 inches, with isolated amounts of
20 inches are expected over the Florida Keys and much of the Florida
peninsula through Tuesday night.  The highest amounts are expected
over the eastern Florida peninsula and upper Florida Keys.  Irma
will likely bring periods of heavy rain to much of Georgia, South
Carolina, and western North Carolina early next week, including some
mountainous areas which are more prone to flash flooding.  All areas
seeing heavy rainfall from Irma will experience a risk of flooding
and flash flooding.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT  08/2100Z 22.1N  76.5W  135 KT 155 MPH
 12H  09/0600Z 22.4N  78.2W  135 KT 155 MPH
 24H  09/1800Z 23.0N  79.9W  135 KT 155 MPH
 36H  10/0600Z 24.1N  81.0W  140 KT 160 MPH
 48H  10/1800Z 25.7N  81.5W  125 KT 145 MPH
 72H  11/1800Z 30.6N  83.0W   50 KT  60 MPH...INLAND
 96H  12/1800Z 35.0N  85.9W   25 KT  30 MPH...INLAND
120H  13/1800Z 35.6N  87.0W   20 KT  25 MPH...POST-TROP/INLAND

$$
Forecaster Avila

Learn more about Hurricane Irma and the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season in our hurricane archive.

View All Hurricanes and Tropical Cyclones

Storm Track Statistics
Aug 30
15:00 GMT
16.4°
-30.3°
50 mph 1004 mb
Tropical Storm
-
Aug 30
21:00 GMT
16.4°
-31.2°
60 mph 1001 mb
Tropical Storm
-
Aug 31
03:00 GMT
16.4°
-32.2°
65 mph 999 mb
Tropical Storm
-
Aug 31
09:00 GMT
16.5°
-32.9°
70 mph 997 mb
Tropical Storm
-
Aug 31
15:00 GMT
16.9°
-33.8°
100 mph 979 mb
Hurricane
2
Aug 31
21:00 GMT
17.3°
-34.8°
115 mph 967 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 01
03:00 GMT
17.8°
-35.6°
115 mph 967 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 01
09:00 GMT
18.2°
-36.5°
115 mph 967 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 01
15:00 GMT
18.5°
-37.8°
110 mph 972 mb
Hurricane
2
Sep 01
21:00 GMT
18.8°
-39.1°
120 mph 964 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 02
03:00 GMT
19.1°
-40.5°
115 mph 967 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 02
09:00 GMT
19.0°
-41.8°
110 mph 970 mb
Hurricane
2
Sep 02
15:00 GMT
18.8°
-43.3°
110 mph 973 mb
Hurricane
2
Sep 02
21:00 GMT
18.5°
-44.6°
110 mph 973 mb
Hurricane
2
Sep 03
03:00 GMT
18.3°
-46.2°
110 mph 973 mb
Hurricane
2
Sep 03
09:00 GMT
18.0°
-47.5°
115 mph 969 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 03
15:00 GMT
17.7°
-48.4°
115 mph 969 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 03
21:00 GMT
17.6°
-49.8°
115 mph 969 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 04
00:00 GMT
17.4°
-50.3°
115 mph 959 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 04
03:00 GMT
17.2°
-51.0°
115 mph 961 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 04
06:00 GMT
17.0°
-51.5°
115 mph 961 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 04
09:00 GMT
16.9°
-52.3°
115 mph 961 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 04
12:00 GMT
16.8°
-52.6°
120 mph 947 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 04
15:00 GMT
16.8°
-53.3°
120 mph 944 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 04
18:00 GMT
16.7°
-53.8°
120 mph 944 mb
Hurricane
3
Sep 04
21:00 GMT
16.7°
-54.4°
130 mph 944 mb
Hurricane
4
Sep 05
00:00 GMT
16.7°
-55.0°
140 mph 943 mb
Hurricane
4
Sep 05
03:00 GMT
16.7°
-55.6°
140 mph 943 mb
Hurricane
4
Sep 05
06:00 GMT
16.6°
-56.4°
145 mph 939 mb
Hurricane
4
Sep 05
09:00 GMT
16.6°
-57.0°
150 mph 937 mb
Hurricane
4
Sep 05
11:45 GMT
16.7°
-57.7°
175 mph 929 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 05
12:00 GMT
16.7°
-57.7°
175 mph 929 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 05
15:00 GMT
16.8°
-58.4°
180 mph 931 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 05
18:00 GMT
16.9°
-59.1°
185 mph 926 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 05
21:00 GMT
17.1°
-59.8°
185 mph 926 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
00:00 GMT
17.2°
-60.5°
185 mph 916 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
00:15 GMT
17.2°
-60.5°
185 mph 916 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
03:00 GMT
17.4°
-61.1°
185 mph 916 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
06:00 GMT
17.7°
-61.8°
185 mph 914 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
09:00 GMT
17.9°
-62.6°
185 mph 914 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
12:00 GMT
18.1°
-63.3°
185 mph 918 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
15:00 GMT
18.2°
-64.0°
185 mph 918 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
16:00 GMT
18.3°
-64.2°
185 mph 922 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
17:00 GMT
18.4°
-64.5°
185 mph 920 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
18:00 GMT
18.5°
-64.7°
185 mph 920 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
19:00 GMT
18.6°
-64.9°
185 mph 920 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
20:00 GMT
18.7°
-65.1°
185 mph 920 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
21:00 GMT
18.8°
-65.4°
185 mph 914 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
22:00 GMT
18.9°
-65.6°
185 mph 914 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 06
23:00 GMT
19.0°
-65.8°
185 mph 914 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
00:00 GMT
19.1°
-66.1°
185 mph 914 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
01:00 GMT
19.2°
-66.3°
185 mph 916 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
02:00 GMT
19.3°
-66.6°
185 mph 916 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
03:00 GMT
19.4°
-66.8°
185 mph 916 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
04:00 GMT
19.5°
-67.1°
185 mph 918 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
05:00 GMT
19.6°
-67.4°
185 mph 918 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
06:00 GMT
19.7°
-67.7°
180 mph 921 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
07:00 GMT
19.7°
-67.9°
180 mph 921 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
08:00 GMT
19.8°
-68.1°
180 mph 921 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
09:00 GMT
20.0°
-68.3°
180 mph 921 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
12:00 GMT
20.1°
-69.0°
180 mph 921 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
15:00 GMT
20.4°
-69.7°
175 mph 921 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
18:00 GMT
20.7°
-70.4°
175 mph 922 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 07
21:00 GMT
20.9°
-71.1°
175 mph 922 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 08
00:00 GMT
21.1°
-71.8°
175 mph 919 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 08
03:00 GMT
21.3°
-72.4°
165 mph 920 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 08
06:00 GMT
21.5°
-73.3°
160 mph 925 mb
Hurricane
5
Sep 08
09:00 GMT
21.7°
-73.8°
155 mph 925 mb
Hurricane
4
Sep 08
12:00 GMT
21.8°
-74.7°
150 mph 927 mb
Hurricane
4
Sep 08
15:00 GMT
22.0°
-75.3°
150 mph 927 mb
Hurricane
4
Sep 08
18:00 GMT
22.0°
-76.0°
155 mph 925 mb
Hurricane
4
Sep 08
21:00 GMT
22.1°
-76.5°
155 mph 925 mb
Hurricane
4
News

Extremely Dangerous Cat 4 Irma Headed for Florida

Dr. Jeff Masters

September 8, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT


Section: Hurricanes, Typhoons & Cyclones

Hurricane Archive

All Atlantic Storms (1851-2017)

Named Storms for 2017

Historical Hurricane Statistics

Articles of Interest

Visit the Complete Hurricane Archive